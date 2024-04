BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — What’s a game of basketball among friends? If you’re in Battle Creek on May 11, it’s a chance to see some big names face off against local police!

The game will be at the Harper Creek High School gym in Battle Creek starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25/ea, $40 for 2, and $50 for a family.

Bring your kids— the Lions players are known to sign autographs, take photos, and grab a few young fans from the crowd to play in the game!