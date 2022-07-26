Back-to-School clothing drive set to help thousands of kids

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Charitable Union kicked-off their 135th clothing drive Monday.

The efforts serve families in need throughout Calhoun County as they head back to the classroom.

Donations will be collected, sorted, and distributed via their mobile stores that will travel to areas like Albion, Homer, and Marshall to name a few.

New or gently-used clothes can be brought to their office on Calhoun Street in Battle Creek, Monday — Thursaday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at Ermisch Travel and the Southern Michigan Bank and Trust through July 29th.

Though all usable donations will be accepted, they gave us a list of some of the items especially needed this time of year:

BOYS pants sizes 4-18, shirts medium, large, & x-large.

pants sizes 4-18, shirts medium, large, & x-large. GIRLS pants size 5, 8, & 18 and shirts size large & x-large.

pants size 5, 8, & 18 and shirts size large & x-large. MENS pants waist size 25-32 waist and underwear 2x-large – 4x-large.

pants waist size 25-32 waist and underwear 2x-large – 4x-large. WOMENS pants size 7, 9, 11, 22, & 24.

And as winter months approach, cold-weather gear is always appreciated!

Everything collected will be loaded into trucks and distributed around Calhoun County for families with kids in grades K-12 who have an active Bridge, Medicaid, or WIC card. Photo ID and Bridge/Medicaid/WIC cards are required.

The event in Battle Creek is by appointment only. You can call Charitable Union at (269) 964-7234, Monday—Thursday, from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. to schedule your spot. The last day to sign up is August 16th.

Charitable Union is also looking for volunteers!

If you, or someone you know, is looking to give back to the community, email Kip@CharitableUnion.org to sign up.

