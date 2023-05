ALBION, Mich. — Authorities request the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen out of Albion.

The Albion Department of Public Safety (ADPS) says 16-year-old Elizabeth Sayers was last seen leaving home Sunday afternoon following a verbal altercation with her mother.

We’re told she wore a red cropped M&M T-shirt, black leggings and a backpack.

Those with knowledge of her whereabouts are urged to connect with dispatchers at 269-781-0911.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube