Authorities searching after break-in at Springfield dealership

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Sheriffs are searching for suspects after three cars were stolen from the Henkel Dodge dealership in Springfield.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on December 12, 2021, three people broke into Henkel Dodge located on W. Dickman Rd. in Springfield, Michigan.

The three people arrived in a Ford F-150 truck before abandoning it after stealing the three cars. Authorities report the truck was stolen out of Kalamazoo and is being processed for physical evidence.

Those with information regarding the stolen cars are urged to contact Lt. Hirakis or Dep. Goedge at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 781-0880 or Calhoun County Dispatch 781-0911.