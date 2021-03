BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Fire Department says they are investigating a suspicious house fire that happened early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4:10 a.m. at 203 Post Avenue in Battle Creek.

Officials say the house was vacant since last year and the fire appears to have been started outside the structure.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Battle Creek Fire Department at (269) 966-3519.