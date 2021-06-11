Watch
Alcohol suspected factor in crash that killed 19-year-old in Calhoun Co.

Posted at 8:50 AM, Jun 11, 2021
CONVIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Calhoun County.

Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. Friday to the 17000 block of V Drive North in Convis Township for the single-car crash.

When deputies arrived, they found a 23-year-old Jackson man with serious injuries, according to a news release.

He was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for treatment, where the sheriff’s office says he’s in stable condition.

The 19-year-old passenger, also from Jackson, was unresponsive and crews rendered aid at the scene before she succumbed to her injuries.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

The Calhoun County Accident Investigation Team continues to investigate.

Bellevue Fire Department and the Marshall Area Firefighters Ambulance Authority assisted at the scene.

