Albion non-profit to house children in custody at U.S.-Mexican border

ALBION, Mich. — An Albion non-profit is opening its campus to over 200 unaccompanied migrant children in response to an urgent request from the U.S. federal government.

Starr Commonwealth will be opening its Albion campus to help alleviate the developing humanitarian challenge at the southern border.

Starr has signed a facilities agreement to allow the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) to utilize its 350-acre campus as a safe haven.

ACF will provide temporary shelter for up to 240 unaccompanied migrant children ages 12 and younger as it works to unite them with their family or sponsors.

The campus has 17 cottages that can house up to 240 children and caregivers. The campus also has a gymnasium, cafeteria, school buildings, chapel, ball fields, track and a lakeside park.

ACF said they'll be providing bilingual caregivers who have a background in child welfare or development to care for the children while on the campus. The organization expects each child will stay 30 days or less.

To protect the safety of the children, certain details about their arrival and care are not being shared.

All children will be screened for COVID-19 prior to traveling to Michigan. They will also be screened for COVID again upon their arrival to campus. Those testing positive will quarantine in one of two cottages on campus to prevent the virus from spreading to others.

Starr Commonwealth has grown and evolved over the decades to provide community-based programs, education and behavioral health services that create and promote universal hope, boundless love and limitless success for children. While the nonprofit ended its residential treatment program last summer, it has retained its licensing with the state of Michigan while determining the next chapter for campus.

