Albion house fire set intentionally, authorities say

ALBION, Mich. — An arson investigation is underway in the wake of an Albion house fire Wednesday evening.

The Albion Department of Public Safety (ADPS) says the fire broke out at around 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Chestnut Street.

We’re told firefighters arrived to find large flames stemming from the building.

No one was home when the fire took place, according to public safety officials.

ADPS says the fire was set intentionally.

Those with knowledge related to the fire are urged to connect with investigators at 517-629-7826. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 517-629-2700.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube