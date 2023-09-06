93-year-old dies after head-on crash with semi in Calhoun County

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 93-year-old man has died after crashing with a semitruck in Calhoun County on Tuesday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened at M-66 and H Drive South.

We’re told the man was driving a pickup truck when he pulled in front of the semi, resulting in a head-on collision.

The pickup driver was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment of critical injuries, troopers say. He died shortly after arrival.

MSP has identified the pickup driver as Marion West.

Authorities do not suspect alcohol, drugs or speed as factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

