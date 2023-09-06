Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

93-year-old dies after head-on crash with semi in Calhoun County

MSP cruiser 06182022
MSP
The Michigan State Police are investigating Friday night's deadly accident.
MSP cruiser 06182022
Posted at 2:04 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 14:04:24-04

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 93-year-old man has died after crashing with a semitruck in Calhoun County on Tuesday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened at M-66 and H Drive South.

We’re told the man was driving a pickup truck when he pulled in front of the semi, resulting in a head-on collision.

The pickup driver was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment of critical injuries, troopers say. He died shortly after arrival.

MSP has identified the pickup driver as Marion West.

Authorities do not suspect alcohol, drugs or speed as factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book