6 people arrested, 5 officers injured after weekend brawl in Albion

ALBION, Mich. — Six people are in custody, including some juveniles, after a late-night fight erupted in Albion on Saturday.

Albion Department of Public Safety said in a press release that around 6:30 pm that night, officers heard about a row near the Bohm Theater, during the Festival of the Forks. At the scene, officers were told that a man in a black mask and shirt was carrying a gun in the area.

ADPS officers say that a man they found a person of that description running on Cass Street, into Lloyd Park. The person was followed by a large group of people, officers added.

While officers attempted to contact the man, the people in the group resisted the officers. One ADPS officer managed to catch the suspect, taking him into custody.

Meanwhile, other people started jumping to the man's defense. ADPS officers say that at least two other individuals tried to interfere and that a third person, a female, punched an officer in the face.

All three were arrested, in addition to the first suspect, but not before tasers and pepper spray were deployed, officers say.

However, after the four individuals were arrested, officers say that a large crowd gathered at the scene. Officers say that members of the crowd were "unruly" and unwilling to disperse.

The brother of one of the arrested persons was there, and, after shoving an officer who was standing outside the car where his brother was being held, started struggling with officers. ADPS says that he had to be tased and wrestled to the ground.

His sister also started fighting officers, swinging her arms and striking an officer in the face, said the press release from ADPS. She, too, was wrestled to the ground and pepper-sprayed.

The brother and sister were both taken into custody, said ADPS. At least five ADPS officers were injured that night.

In the press release, ADPS said that three of the people arrested were juveniles.

ADPS also said that the person suspected of carrying a gun was a 15-year-old. ADPS added that no gun was found in his possession and was released to his parents.

Charges will be requested for those who resisted or assaulted officers, according to ADPS.

For now, ADPS is in the middle of reviewing video and reports from the incidents, saying that because of the number of people and officers involved, the investigation will take some time.

