6 juveniles detained in connection to Springfield business break-in

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Six juveniles were detained after a business was broken in to Thursday morning.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says they responded to reports of a breaking and entering at Dare Products Inc. shortly after 6 a.m.

We’re told six juveniles were in and around the building as employees were opening for business.

Deputies say they arrived to find one of the suspects inside the building and detained them shortly after while the other five ran off.

Michigan State Police and the Battle Creek Police Department helped CCSO search for the other juveniles.

The sheriff’s office says all suspects were found and detained.

Those with knowledge related to the break-in are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 269-781-0880. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

