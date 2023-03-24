Watch Now
51-year-old Albion man arrested for shooting and killing someone

Posted at 11:11 PM, Mar 23, 2023
ALBION, Mich. — A 51-year-old Albion has been arrested for shooting and killing someone on Thursday.

According to the Albion Department of Public Safety, Calhoun County Dispatch Authority received a call from the 51-year-old man at about 7:15 p.m. He told them that he had just shot a woman in the 500 block of West Broadwell Street.

When officers responded, the 51-year-old man was waiting for them and surrendered.

A 50-year-old Albion resident was found deceased in a bedroom from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect is in custody at the Calhoun County Jail. At this time, police do not have a motive for the shooting.

