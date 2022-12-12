5 arrested after multi-county pursuit reaching 100 mph ends in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Five people were arrested following a high-speed chase through Kalamazoo and Battle Creek over the weekend.

The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says the chase started in Kalamazoo on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

We’re told the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the incident, followed by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office when the 18-year-old male driver entered the eastbound lanes on I-94.

Speeds reached 100 mph when the vehicle crossed into Calhoun County, police say. After the car left I-94 and transitioned onto Beckley Road, law enforcement agencies from Emmett Township, Calhoun County and Battle Creek responded.

The chase ended when BCPD deployed stop sticks south of Columbia Avenue and Riverside Drive, authorities say.

Police tell us the car stopped after entering the nearby intersection and collided into another vehicle.

The 18-year-old driver and four juvenile passengers were all taken into custody, according to Battle Creek police. One of the passengers was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver faces fleeing and eluding charges, as well as charges for allegedly possessing of a stolen vehicle. The juvenile passengers have since been returned to their families.

