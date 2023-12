BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Four cats died in a Battle Creek house fire early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out in the 100 block of Pleasant Avenue at around 3 a.m., according to the Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD).

We’re told firefighters spotted smoke emanating from the home when they arrived.

BCFD says the fire was put out quickly. No people were inside when the fire happened but four cats died in the basement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

