ALBION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At least one person is dead and part of I-94 is closed following a three-vehicle crash in Albion Township on Thursday.

Michigan State Police says two semi trucks were involved in the crash, which happened at mile marker 121.

We're told the closure affects the eastbound lanes while cleanup and investigation takes place.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

