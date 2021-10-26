3 United Ways in Calhoun County launch annual fundraising campaign

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Calhoun County commissioners recognized during last week’s meeting the annual United Way Workplace Campaign with a special proclamation.

This year’s campaign will be held from Oct. 21 to Nov. 5 and will include spirit days for some employees and raffle prizes, according to a news release Tuesday.

In addition, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is organizing “No Shave November” and other fundraising activities for deputies.

This year’s total amount raised will be split between the county’s three United Way organizations: United Way of the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Region, the Albion Home United Way and the Marshall United Way.

Officials expect more money will be allocated to the United Ways in Albion/Homer and Marshall this year.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, the traditional employee picnics to celebrate the campaign will not take place this year.

However, pledging to the United Way campaign could earn employees a chance to win more than $1,000 in gift certificates or free United Way parking spaces outside of county buildings.