3 dogs killed in Battle Creek fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Fire Department tells FOX 17 they were unable to save three dogs believed to be in a home that caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Calls came in reporting the two-story farmhouse on Renton Rd. near Watkins Rd. was on fire just after 12:30 p.m.

Crews could see the flames as they approaved.

The owner made it out, but told them 3 dogs were still inside.

Firefighters tried to get in— but the fire was too intense, forcing them to make a defensive attack to control the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, meanwhile the city estimates the damage caused by the fire to be somewhere around $645,000.