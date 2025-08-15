Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3,000 pounds of stolen lead bricks recovered from Battle Creek man's backyard

Battle Creek Police Department
Battle Creek Police Officers dig out 3,000 pounds of lead bricks from a backyard on August 12, 2025.
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Stolen lead bricks weighing roughly 3,000 pounds were recovered this week, found buried in the backyard of a Battle Creek home.

A burglary at a business from July 18 resulted in the theft of the bricks. Nearly a month later, the Battle Creek Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Elsmere Street. Officers found the bricks buried out back.

Battle Creek Police Officers dig out 3,000 pounds of lead bricks from a backyard on August 12, 2025.

The 60-year-old man identified as a suspect in the case hid the bricks in the dirt, according to investigators.

The Battle Creek Public Works Department and Semco Energy helped to safely extract and transport the lead bricks. All stolen bricks were recovered and returned to the business.

The company victimized in the burglary was not identified, nor did the police department explain what the refined lead bricks were used for.

Battle Creek Police Officers dig out 3,000 pounds of lead bricks from a backyard on August 12, 2025.

The suspect is in jail on charges of receiving and concealing stolen property.

