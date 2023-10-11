2nd suspect in Battle Creek murder arrested in Georgia

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A second arrest has been made in connection to the murder of 31-year-old Brett Reinhardt in Battle Creek.

The city says police were dispatched to North Union Street and Sherman Road on Aug. 31 following reports of yelling and shots fired near the intersection.

We’re told officers were pointed in the direction of a home where Reinhardt might have entered after he was shot outside. They entered the home and found him dead.

The first suspect was arrested Sept. 8, city officials say. She has since been identified 37-year-old Brittney Worship. She and Reinhardt were reportedly in an argument before the shooting happened. Worship was subsequently charged with open murder.

Another suspect was arrested in the state of Georgia with help from state authorities, the city says. That suspect is currently awaiting extradition in a Georgia jail. An open-murder charge is pending formal arraignment.

