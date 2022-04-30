2 sought for Branch & Calhoun County burglaries & thefts

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Police are looking for two Branch County suspects linked by surveillance pictures to several local thefts.

The Michigan State Police recently responded to a report of a theft that had occurred overnight on S Drive South in Calhoun County's Tekonsha Township. Upon arriving at the scene, the property owner told troopers that he believed the same suspects had stolen property from this location and at his residence down the street two nights before.

The man provided pictures from trail cameras posted at both locations. The pictures show two white males and a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer that they arrived in.

Troopers said the suspects are believed to be Branch County residents and are also considered suspects in several other thefts and break-ins in Branch County.

The incidents remain under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

