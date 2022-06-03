2 motorcyclists injured in Fredonia Township crash

FREDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two motorcyclists have been hospitalized after a crash in Calhoun County Thursday evening.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in Fredonia Township on J Drive South and 15 ½ Mile Road at around 8:30 p.m.

We’re told two men from Fredonia Township, aged 43 and 24, were traveling southbound on a motorcycle when the driver lost control. Deputies say the motorcycle slid for roughly 50 yards before hitting a guardrail.

One of the men was airlifted to Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo while the other was taken to Bronson Hospital via ambulance, the sheriff’s office tells us.

The extent of the men’s injuries are not currently known.

The crash remains under investigation.

