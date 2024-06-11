2 men in custody for allegedly stealing scrap metal from former Battle Creek packaging plant

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two men were arrested Monday for allegedly stealing scrap metal from the former Graphic Packaging Plant in Battle Creek.

City officials say police have kept watch on the building after multiple reports of break-ins at the facility in recent weeks. Several thousand dollars’ worth of scrap metal were reportedly stolen in that time.

We’re told officers watched two men break into the building at 3 a.m. Monday morning. The city says the men were stealing scrap metal from the area. They were both arrested at the crime scene.

Police wish to note the former plant is not vacant and contractors are working at the site. No one is allowed in the area without permission.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube