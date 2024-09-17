2 men arrested, charged after guns sighted near Battle Creek elementary school

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two men were arrested Tuesday after the city of Battle Creek says police responded to an armed person near Riverside Elementary School.

The incident reportedly happened at around 1 p.m.

We’re told someone noticed two men removing what looked like rifles out of the trunk of a car near the school’s south side.

Police issued a lockdown on the school as they responded to the report, the city explains. Both men were detained and questioned, and officials say officers located BB guns and a handful of knives during a search.

Officers were told the two men, aged 55 and 65, entered the parking lot when their car experienced trouble, the city tells us. They did not know they were in a school zone when they unloaded the car in search of their car jack, and they told officers they had no ill intent.

Battle Creek officials say both men were arrested and lodged at the Calhoun County Jail. The 66-year-old was charged with open intoxication. The other was charged with open intoxication, carrying a concealed firearm and bringing a weapon to a school zone.

