2 men, 2 dogs killed in Marshall house fire

MARSHALL, Mich. — Two people and two dogs are dead after a house fire in Marshall early Friday morning.

The Marshall Fire Department (MFD) says police arrived to find a house on fire in the 100 block of Fountain Street.

We’re told police and fire crews tried to rescue the occupants inside the home but were unable to.

Two men, aged 23 and 39, died of injuries sustained in the fire, according to MFD. Two dogs also died.

MFD expresses sympathy to the victims’ loved ones.

Dispatchers, Michigan State Police, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Marshall Fire Department, Marengo Township Fire Department, Marshall Ambulance and the Calhoun County Medical Examiner are credited for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube