2 teens arrested following Battle Creek break-ins

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two juveniles are in custody following a number of break-ins in Battle Creek.

The city says officers were patrolling the downtown area after multiple complaints of suspicious overnight activity were filed.

Smart cameras notified police that someone was inside the Battle Creek Tower or Hinman building’s eastern stairwell early Thursday morning, city officials say.

We’re told another alarm went off nearby as officers responded to the first, this time for a potential break-in at AccessVision.

The city tells us police arrested two juveniles — aged 16 and 17 — who tried to run away. They say the suspects had entered the building. Officials add they also broke into the Battle Creek Central High School Fieldhouse beforehand.

Several items were reportedly stolen but eventually recovered by police. Charges against the suspects have been submitted for review, according to the city government.

