Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

2 teens arrested following Battle Creek break-ins

Battle Creek Police 11052022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Battle Creek Police are investigating a serious assault Saturday morning.
Battle Creek Police 11052022
Posted at 3:44 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 15:47:17-05

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two juveniles are in custody following a number of break-ins in Battle Creek.

The city says officers were patrolling the downtown area after multiple complaints of suspicious overnight activity were filed.

Smart cameras notified police that someone was inside the Battle Creek Tower or Hinman building’s eastern stairwell early Thursday morning, city officials say.

We’re told another alarm went off nearby as officers responded to the first, this time for a potential break-in at AccessVision.

The city tells us police arrested two juveniles — aged 16 and 17 — who tried to run away. They say the suspects had entered the building. Officials add they also broke into the Battle Creek Central High School Fieldhouse beforehand.

Several items were reportedly stolen but eventually recovered by police. Charges against the suspects have been submitted for review, according to the city government.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered