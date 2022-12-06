Watch Now
2 hurt following home invasion, assault in Athens Twp.

Posted at 2:04 PM, Dec 06, 2022
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Battle Creek man is in custody following a home invasion in Athens Township.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says they responded to reports of a man who had broken inside a home Tuesday morning near Mulberry Avenue and Q Drive.

We’re told the suspect assaulted two people and fired a gun once while inside the home. The 911 caller reportedly stated the suspect hit them with the butt of a gun.

Deputies say they located a vehicle that matched the victim’s description and executed a traffic stop.

The 22-year-old suspect was taken into custody, and a BB gun was found inside the vehicle, authorities say.

Both victims were taken to a Battle Creek hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 269-781-0880. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

