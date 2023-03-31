Watch Now
2 hurt after Pennfield Twp. collision with Amtrak train

Posted at 1:52 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 13:52:58-04

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were injured after their car was hit by an Amtrak train in Pennfield Township Friday morning.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says the crash happened before 10 a.m. near Pine Lake and Pennfield roads.

Deputies say a 20-year-old Comstock Park man and his 22-year-old female passenger drove south along Pine Lake Road when witnesses say the car ignored the flashing indicators and crossed the tracks.

We’re told the car was hit on the driver’s side.

Both occupants suffered minor injuries and declined hospital transportation, according to CCSO.

No injuries were reported on the train.

The incident remains under investigation.

CCSO credits LifeCare, the Pennfield Fire Department and the CN Railroad Police for their assistance.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 269-781-0880. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

