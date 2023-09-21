2 hospitalized with critically injuries from Battle Creek crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people are critically hurt after a collision at a Battle Creek intersection Wednesday night.

The Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD) says a motorcycle crashed with a vehicle at Columbia and Capital avenues before 11 p.m.

Fire crews arrived to find the motorcyclist was underneath the car while the vehicle’s passenger was pinned within, according to BCFD.

We’re told firefighters removed the victims and stayed with them during transport to the hospital.

Citing police, BCFD says both victims were critically injured.

