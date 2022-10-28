2 dead after car crashes into Battle Creek house

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people are dead after crashing their car into a Battle Creek home on Thursday.

Police say they responded to a car accident near North Washington Avenue and Parkway Drive around 6 pm.

On scene, they saw that one car had hit a nearby house on Washington Avenue. The house sustained minor damages, and no one inside the house was hurt.

Police say two passengers were ejected.

First responders tried to save the passengers, but say life-saving measures were not successful.

The two people were identified as Barbara Weaver, 67, and Willie Stokes, 72.

At this time, police believe the accident may have been caused by speed.

Weaver and Stokes did not appear to be wearing seat belts.

Police say it's unclear who was driving. They are still working to learn more details about what happened.

