2 Calhoun Co. road projects set to start mid-June

MARSHALL, Mich. — The Calhoun County Road Department says two construction projects will start later this month in Newton, Burlington and Emmett Townships.

One project is on Union City Road between P Drive South and K Drive South, as well as on K Drive South from 6 Mile Road to 7 ½ Mile Road.

Calhoun County Road Department

This construction project in Newton and Burlington Townships will start June 13 and includes trenching, widening and an HMA base crushing and shaping, followed by a 3.5-inch HMA overlay.

The roads will be closed during construction, which is expected to last at least six weeks.

The other project will start June 20, weather permitting.

Crews will work on Beadle Lake Road between B Drive North and I -94 in Emmett Township.

Calhoun County Road Department

This project includes a 1.5-inch mill and resurface.

There will be lane closures during the project, so drivers should expect delays.

For more information, check out this Calhoun County Interactive Construction Map.

