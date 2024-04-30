2 Battle Creek fires deal more than $100K in property damage Sunday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Firefighters responded to two fires in Battle Creek over the weekend, each resulting in more than $100,000 in property damage.

The Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD) says the alarm for the first fire was set off a little after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 28. Firefighters responded to the area of South Place and South Avenue to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of a duplex.

We’re told no civilians were injured but a firefighter suffered a minor back injury. However, a cat did not survive.

It’s not yet known what caused the fire, according to BCFD. Property damage was estimated at $144,000.

Fire officials say the second fire happened later in the morning before 11:30 a.m. near Capital Avenue and Sanderson Street.

Firefighters say they spotted large flames stemming from the building’s front and east sides when they arrived. One crew started putting out the fire while another searched for someone who was still trapped inside. That person was located and taken outside where she was treated with oxygen.

We’re told another person was rescued by neighbors before firefighters arrived.

BCFD says both occupants were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Fire officials are investigating the fire. They say explosions were heard but those were believed to have been caused by ruptured medical oxygen tanks.

The fire department says the home sustained nearly $110,000 in property damage.

There is no relation between the two fires, according to BCFD.

