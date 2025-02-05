2 arrested, meth and guns seized during multiple searches in Albion

ALBION, Mich. — Two people are in custody following a drug bust in Albion.

Authorities carried out numerous search warrants last week in response to a known drug dealer operating in the Albion and Jackson areas, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told investigators confiscated prescription drugs, firearms, ammo and large quantities of meth. One of the guns was reported stolen from a Calhoun County home.

MSP says a 40-year-old man from Albion was arrested and charged with drug possession with delivery intent; possession of stolen property; and firearms-related violations. A 29-year-old woman from Albion was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

The investigation is ongoing with additional suspects and drugs sought.

