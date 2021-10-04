Watch
2 arrested in connection to assaulting, robbing 71-year-old man in Calhoun County

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:57 AM, Oct 04, 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Two people were arrested Sunday in connection with assaulting and robbing a 71-year-old man in Calhoun County.

It happened about 5:15 p.m., according to a news release Monday.

Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 100 block of Summer Street in Battle Creek, where they recovered the property that had been stolen.

A 33-year-old man was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail and a warrant is being sought for home invasion and armed robbery.

Charges are also being reviewed by the Calhoun County Prosecutor for a 48-year-old woman also believed to be involved.

