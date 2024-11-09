2 arrested for gunfire at Battle Creek apartment complex playground

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police arrested two men for firing multiple gunshots at a children's playground Saturday morning.

At about 4 a.m. Saturday, the Battle Creek Police Department responded to a report of two men standing outside an SUV and shooting at objects in a playground inside an apartment complex in the 200 block of Taft Court. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the SUV a short distance from the apartment complex and conducted a traffic stop. Inside the vehicle, they discovered a rifle and ammunition positioned between the 19-year-old driver and a 23-year-old passenger.

Police recovered 17 shell casings from the SUV and the apartment complex.

The two men were arrested and face gun-related charges. The teenage driver also faces additional charges for operating while intoxicated.

The incident remains under investigation by the Battle Creek Police Department.

