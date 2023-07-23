2 arrested following stabbing incident in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were arrested in the wake of a stabbing in Battle Creek early Thursday morning.

The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says they spoke with the victim after the attack July 20 at 2 a.m. We're told he had stab wounds to his upper body when they arrived.

The man reportedly told police he was at a home on 22nd Street to buy drugs when he began to argue with a 43-year-old man.

The argument turned physical, and the victim was assault by the man as well as a 30-year-old woman, according to police.

BCPD says the man was stabbed, at which took off and returned home.

The man and woman allegedly involved in the attack were taken into custody at the Calhoun County Jail and have since been charged with assault, BCPD tells us.

Authorities say the victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

