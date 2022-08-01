19-year-old from Albion arrested in Calhoun Co., confesses to vehicle thefts, other crimes

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old from Albion has been taken into custody after deputies say he was involved in a handful of crimes.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says they responded to reports of a person that might have been unconscious inside a car along 27 Mile Road in Sheridan Township on Saturday.

We’re told the car was covered with brush and parked off to the side for an hour or longer.

Deputies say the 19-year-old was found inside and that the car was stolen out of Jackson County. The car also contained a number of catalytic converters that were likely stolen, authorities explain.

The sheriff’s office adds the 19-year-old is a person of interest connected to multiple vehicle thefts and break-ins across Calhoun and Jackson counties.

CCSO says the suspect admitted to a handful of crimes, including vehicle thefts, burglaries and fleeing from police. We’re told he also led authorities to the whereabouts of a car stolen out of Pennfield Township in Jackson County.

Those with knowledge regarding the case are encouraged to connect with deputies at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube