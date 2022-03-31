11 cars damaged in Battle Creek, 2 juveniles arrested

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Eleven cars in Battle Creek were damaged following multiple reports of property destruction.

The city of Battle Creek says dispatchers received three reports of cars being damaged in the Verona area late Wednesday night.

We’re told more reports were made Friday afternoon regarding cars that had been shot at in the parking lot of Lakeview Square Mall.

The city says witnesses described a car driving through the parking lot with a gun pointed out the passenger-side window.

Police officers conducted a traffic stop after finding the suspect vehicle that matched the vehicle's description at an Arby’s parking lot, city officials say.

The city tells us three BB guns were discovered inside the car and arrests were made on an adult man and two juveniles.

We’re told the juveniles have since been returned to their parents and the adult man was taken to Calhoun County Jail on charges not relating to the above incident. Charges for all three individuals have not yet been issued.

