11 arrested in Battle Creek after police seize marijuana products stolen from local dispensaries

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police made 11 arrests and confiscated large quantities of marijuana, a handful of firearms, a stolen vehicle and other drugs on Thursday.

The city of Battle Creek says officers responded to a report of individuals tossing a safe from the roof of a building in an attempt to break it open. We’re told those officers arrived on East Avenue to find 10 young men in their late teens to early 20s.

Some of the men ran but all were apprehended in a short amount of time, the city says.

We’re told investigations revealed signs of breaking and entering.

An 11th person was reportedly taken into custody in the area of Wagner Drive and Michael Street.

At both locations, police discovered stolen items related to a string of dispensary larcenies across Battle Creek, Kalamazoo and various areas throughout southern Michigan, city officials say.

Ten suspects were reportedly taken to the Calhoun County Jail while one was lodged at the Calhoun County Juvenile Home.

Charges related to drug possession, stolen property and resisting an officer are pending approval from the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube