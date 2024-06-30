1-year-old severely burned in Sheridan Township fire

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An infant was seriously burned in a Calhoun County fire.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the fire broke out in the 28000 block of H Drive North in Sheridan Township.

We’re told a 1-year-old was dealt severe burns.

The people involved reached out for help at an Albion business, and several community members provided assistance, troopers say.

It’s not yet known what caused the fire.

Those with knowledge related to the fire "or the aid provided at the gas station" are advised to reach out to MSP’s Marshall post.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube