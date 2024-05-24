1 in custody after bicyclist killed in Battle Creek hit-and-run

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man is dead and another is in custody following a hit-and-run crash in Battle Creek Thursday evening.

The crash happened in the 800 block of East Michigan Avenue before 7:15 p.m., according to the city of Battle Creek.

We’re told officers found the man lying on the road. Attempts were made to save his life but he was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The city says the 61-year-old victim traveled west when he was hit by a vehicle that was also traveling west.

Investigators located the suspect nearby, who the city says is a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek. He was taken to the Calhoun County Jail where he faces driving-related charges.

The city credits LifeCare and the Battle Creek Fire Department for assisting the Battle Creek Police Department.

Those who may have been nearby when the crash took place are encouraged to connect with police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

