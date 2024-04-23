1 hurt, dozens of gallons of fuel spilled in Springfield semi crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — One person is hurt after a semi crash ended with a fuel spill on a Springfield road Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the crash shortly after 10 a.m. near Dickman and Helmer roads, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

We’re told a westbound semitruck hauling grain tried to turn left onto Helmer when it was hit on the passenger side by an eastbound box truck.

CCSO says the semi’s fuel tank ruptured, spilling 75–100 gallons onto to the road. Deputies worked with Springfield firefighters and Patriot Spill Response to clean up the fuel. The Environmental Protection Agency was informed of the incident.

The box truck’s passenger received treatment for undisclosed injuries by firefighters and paramedics, authorities tell us.

Traffic flow was reportedly impacted by the crash but has since resumed normal operations.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube