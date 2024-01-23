1 hurt, 4 responders treated for smoke inhalation from Michigan Motel fire

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was hospitalized after a fire displaced guests at a Pennfield Township motel Monday night.

The fire broke out before 9:45 p.m. at the Michigan Motel, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

We’re told the motel was fully engulfed when deputies arrived.

Guests were evacuated but CCSO says they were told a woman was trapped inside. They helped Pennfield Township firefighters get her out and extinguish the blaze.

Deputies say the woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Three firefighters and a deputy were treated for smoke inhalation.

Guests impacted by the fire were relocated to a nearby hotel, according to the sheriff’s office.

CCSO credits the Pennfield Township Fire Department, the Bedford Township Fire Department and LifeCare for their assistance.

