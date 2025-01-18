1 hurt, 1 arrested in Battle Creek after online argument leads to assault

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — One suspect was arrested and several others are facing charges following an assault incident in Battle Creek Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Greentree Lane before 1 p.m., according to the city of Battle Creek.

We’re told an 18-year-old woman informed officers that she and her friend had gotten into an argument with another woman over the internet. She eventually stopped replying to her messages, after which the other woman showed up to her home with her brother and two other women.

The city says a fight broke out inside the hall, transitioning into the apartment until the suspects took off in a car.

Officers found the car in the Post Addition neighborhood and detained two people inside, city officials say. Police watched video of what happened. At one point, a 19-year-old woman reportedly hit people with a pistol. She was taken into custody for felonious assault.

Authorities found the gun in the suspect’s purse, the city adds. The gun was allegedly reported stolen last year, prompting one more charge for possession of stolen property.

The other suspects face possible assault charges.

One of the victims was treated for minor facial injuries, the city tells us.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube