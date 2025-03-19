1 hurt, 1 arrested following early-morning stabbing in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A woman is in custody for allegedly stabbing another woman in Battle Creek early Wednesday morning.

The stabbing took place near the intersection of Division Street and East Michigan Avenue, according to the city of Battle Creek.

We’re told officers arrived before 6 a.m. to find the 47-year-old victim, who had been stabbed in her thigh. She told police she was attacked between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The city says officers found the 41-year-old suspect nearby and arrested her without incident. She was taken to the Calhoun County Jail.

The victim’s injuries are not considered life threatening.

City officials say the suspect and victim know each other.

