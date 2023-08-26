1 dead in suspicious fire at Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department and the Battle Creek Fire Department is investigating after one person died in what they're calling a suspicious fire.

Fire officials says it happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday. Firefighters were called to a fully engulfed home on Magnolia Avenue.

After extinguishing the fire, rescue crews reportedly found one person dead on the second floor.

The Fire Marshal has deemed this fire suspicious for unreleased reasons, and is investigating.

The victim's cause of death is also being investigated by the Battle Creek Police Department.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Battle Creek Fire Department at (269) 966-3519.