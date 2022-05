BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police responded to a one-vehicle accident at 20339 Collier Avenue at 9:04 p.m. on May 9. According to reports, the vehicle involved hit a boulder, likely rolled once, and hit a small tree before stopping.

Ryan Millirans, the 18-year-old driver of the car, died on the scene. An 18-year-old passenger is in critical condition at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. Police are not yet releasing their name. Police believe speed was a factor in this crash.