1 dead after fiery, 4-vehicle crash in Calhoun Co.

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed one person.

Deputies responded to the crash on eastbound I-94, near 29 Mile Road, in Sheridan Township just after 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office says the crash involved two semi-trucks, one pickup truck and a car.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, but deputies say the driver of the car, a 54-year-old man from Mississippi, died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup had minor injuries, while neither semi driver appeared to be hurt.

At least one of the semis caught on fire at some point, which also damaged overhead power lines in the area.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Now, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

If you saw the crash or have any information about it, call the sheriff’s office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

