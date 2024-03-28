1 dead, 1 hurt after Marshall Township head-on crash

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Coldwater man is dead after a head-on collision in Calhoun County Thursday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of 12 Mile Road and Michigan Avenue in Marshall Township.

We’re told the 27-year-old man headed west on Michigan Avenue when the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound Hyundai Elantra.

The Coldwater man was pronounced dead at the crash scene, according to MSP. The Elantra driver, a 33-year-old Richland man, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with troopers at 269-558-0500 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

