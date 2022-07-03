1 arrested after 2 are wounded at Battle Creek street party

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after two people suffered gunshot wounds at a street party early Sunday.

At 4:45 a.m. Sunday, Battle Creek Police Department officers on patrol heard multiple gunshots in the first block of Graves Avenue near an unauthorized street party. Officers and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene and found about 100 people there.

They also discovered a 33-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Shortly thereafter, a 37-year-old man arrived at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital with a gunshot wound and was also treated.

After speaking with witnesses at the scene of the party, police said the shootings were related to a fight earlier in the evening at an organized party on Hubbard Street.

Officers arrested a suspect in the shooting, who is being held in the Calhoun County Jail. Police will submit charges to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information about the incident is being asked to contact Battle Creek Police by calling (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

