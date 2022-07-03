Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

1 arrested after 2 are wounded at Battle Creek street party

Battle Creek Police 07032022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Battle Creek Police are investigating Sunday morning's shootings on Graves Avenue.
Battle Creek Police 07032022
Posted at 11:49 AM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 11:49:42-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after two people suffered gunshot wounds at a street party early Sunday.

At 4:45 a.m. Sunday, Battle Creek Police Department officers on patrol heard multiple gunshots in the first block of Graves Avenue near an unauthorized street party. Officers and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene and found about 100 people there.

They also discovered a 33-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Shortly thereafter, a 37-year-old man arrived at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital with a gunshot wound and was also treated.

After speaking with witnesses at the scene of the party, police said the shootings were related to a fight earlier in the evening at an organized party on Hubbard Street.

Officers arrested a suspect in the shooting, who is being held in the Calhoun County Jail. Police will submit charges to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office for review.  

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information about the incident is being asked to contact Battle Creek Police by calling (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News