$1.2M donation will help Albion College make campus upgrades

ALBION, Mich. — Albion College recently received a $1.2 million gift from J. Donald Sheets and Angela Scott Sheets – both from the Class of 1982 – to fund several campus initiatives.

Dr. Matthew Johnson, president of Albion College, made the announcement during his Inauguration ceremony on Sept. 18, 2021.

“Don and Angela each exemplify Briton strength, altruism and passion for all things Albion,” Johnson said. “They have made a lasting impact on the Albion College community by establishing a legacy of selflessness and stewardship. Their vision of a stronger unity between the college and the City of Albion has been instrumental in the restructuring and rebuilding of downtown Albion, Washington Gardner and other landmarks of the town, and this gift will help continue the realization of that vision.”

The first $200,000 of the gift will be reserved for upgrades to the outdoor gathering space of the Kresge Gymnasium, which will be renamed the J. Donald and Angela Scott Sheets Pavillion.

It’s Michigan’s oldest active intercollegiate athletic facility and the outdoor gathering space serves as a central campus location for important ceremonial, academic, artistic and other events.

The remaining $1 million will serve as the lead gift for larger campus projects and initiatives included in the investment the college is planning for its campus facilities over the next few years.

“President Johnson and his leadership team have a strong vision for the future of Albion College,” said Don Sheets, who serves on the Albion College Board of Trustees as the immediate past chair and chair of the finance committee. “The college is making key investments in its campus, programs and people and launching bold new initiatives to meet the challenges of today. We are inspired by that vision and honored to be a part of this exciting evolution.”

Previously, the Sheets donated $1 million to provide financial aid to Albion students through the Sheets Scholarship, funded the restoration of the President’s House and a namesake conference room in the Bonta Welcome Center on campus.

“As Albion alumni, this community holds a special place in our hearts,” said Angela Sheets. “We want to commit resources to the college’s long-term vision to serve future generations of students and create a place of belonging. We look forward to working with college leadership to identify opportunities to achieve those goals.”